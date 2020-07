Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated furnished

A beautiful home located in the heart of the alluring neighborhood of Sun Valley, this home is within walking distance from the school and right next to a gorgeous park with a baseball field. A safe neighborhood located in the core of Pasadena, located a few minutes away from downtown Houston. Just recently renovated with newly furnished wood floors, granite counter tops, and brand new appliances. This home is a must want for anyone. Call today for an appointment.