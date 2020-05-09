8452 Ariel St

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in Braeburn. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact ELBERN Investments, LLC at 240-353-9488 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.