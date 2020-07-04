843 T C Jester Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Nice Timbergrove home updated and ready for move-in. Extensively remodeled within the last few years. See pictures for details on remodeled kitchen and bath. New roof with added ventilation and insulation plus gutters within the past few months. Recent landscape work. Huge lot with automatic driveway fence. New dog door and fence at back of property was added to keep backyard dog friendly. Home is NOT located in the flood zone and has never flooded per seller. Great location close to the hike and bike trail, Washington Corridor, Downtown and nearby Heights restaurants. This home is a great opportunity to own in Timbergrove Manor at entry level pricing.