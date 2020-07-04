All apartments in Houston
843 T C Jester Boulevard

843 T C Jester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

843 T C Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Nice Timbergrove home updated and ready for move-in. Extensively remodeled within the last few years. See pictures for details on remodeled kitchen and bath. New roof with added ventilation and insulation plus gutters within the past few months. Recent landscape work. Huge lot with automatic driveway fence. New dog door and fence at back of property was added to keep backyard dog friendly. Home is NOT located in the flood zone and has never flooded per seller. Great location close to the hike and bike trail, Washington Corridor, Downtown and nearby Heights restaurants. This home is a great opportunity to own in Timbergrove Manor at entry level pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have any available units?
843 T C Jester Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have?
Some of 843 T C Jester Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 T C Jester Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
843 T C Jester Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 T C Jester Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 T C Jester Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard offer parking?
No, 843 T C Jester Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 T C Jester Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have a pool?
No, 843 T C Jester Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 843 T C Jester Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 843 T C Jester Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 T C Jester Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

