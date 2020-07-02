8400 Hearth Dr

Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bed/ 2 bath condo.

Master Bedroom with PRIVATE bath.

Two large rooms with a shared bath. All Rooms furnished with full sized bed, desk, double closet.

Gated complex with 24 hr guards and daily HPD police officer, free covered parking, mile from Reliant Stadium, Metro Stop (Bus 14 and 10) 1 block away.

Near medical center, Rice, UH, TSU, MD Anderson, University of Texas Health Science Center, Baylor College of Medicine



Approximate Address: Hearth Dr. Houston, TX. Please use to map your route to/from work/school.

About you:

Clean, responsible, nonsmoker, no pets, responsible financially, reliable, independent.

Open to all races, both genders.

Minimum stay is 1 year. Preference given to longer stays.

***The decor has changed a lot as condo is new but the pictures still give an idea of the size! Updated pics in December