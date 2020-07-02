All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8400 Hearth Dr

8400 Hearth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8400 Hearth Drive, Houston, TX 77054
South Main

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed/ 2 bath condo.
Master Bedroom with PRIVATE bath.
Two large rooms with a shared bath. All Rooms furnished with full sized bed, desk, double closet.
Gated complex with 24 hr guards and daily HPD police officer, free covered parking, mile from Reliant Stadium, Metro Stop (Bus 14 and 10) 1 block away.
Near medical center, Rice, UH, TSU, MD Anderson, University of Texas Health Science Center, Baylor College of Medicine

Approximate Address: Hearth Dr. Houston, TX. Please use to map your route to/from work/school.
About you:
Clean, responsible, nonsmoker, no pets, responsible financially, reliable, independent.
Open to all races, both genders.
Minimum stay is 1 year. Preference given to longer stays.
***The decor has changed a lot as condo is new but the pictures still give an idea of the size! Updated pics in December

