834 Lochnell Drive

IDEAL FAMILY HOME IN CLEAR LAKE! TONS OF ROOM INSIDE AND OUT FOR YOUR FAMILY! EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS! UPDATED PAINT AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME! UPDATED KITCHEN AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH LEASE (WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR). UPSTAIRS HAS LARGE BEDROOMS AND A GENEROUS SIZED GAMEROOM FOR TONS OF ENTERTAINMENT, GAMES, AND MOVIES! LARGE BACKYARD WITH NEWER FENCE FOR YOUR 4 LEGGED FAMILY MEMBERS TO RUN AND PLAY! HOME IS LOCATED ON A LONG CURVE WITH NO FRONT NEIGHBORS! VERY QUIET AND SAFE TO PLAY OUTSIDE! CLOSE TO PARKS, ELEMENTARY, INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, SHOPPING, AND RESTAURANTS! FAST COMMUTE TO 45 AND BELTWAY 8! LOVELY NEIGHBORHOOD WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL HOME! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!