8299 Cambridge Street #303

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Medical Center - Condo for lease - Property Id: 283603



List By: Liz LeGros

Ambrosi Realty, LLC



Call, Text, or Hit the contact button to schedule a showing. 832-236-5130



Updated condo unit in gated community with green space and mature landscaping. Unit has plenty of natural light and includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Ceiling fans downstairs and upstairs. Wood like tile flooring and neutral paint for easy decorating. Upgraded light and kitchen fixtures. Within walking distance to Metro rail, minutes from Downtown with 2 covered parking spaces and on site guest parking. *There is a room that has a closet and can be used as an extra bedroom, nursery, craft room, reading area or office/study.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283603

Property Id 283603



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5864727)