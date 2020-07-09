All apartments in Houston
8299 Cambridge Street #303

8299 Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

8299 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Medical Center - Condo for lease - Property Id: 283603

List By: Liz LeGros
Ambrosi Realty, LLC

Call, Text, or Hit the contact button to schedule a showing. 832-236-5130

Updated condo unit in gated community with green space and mature landscaping. Unit has plenty of natural light and includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Ceiling fans downstairs and upstairs. Wood like tile flooring and neutral paint for easy decorating. Upgraded light and kitchen fixtures. Within walking distance to Metro rail, minutes from Downtown with 2 covered parking spaces and on site guest parking. *There is a room that has a closet and can be used as an extra bedroom, nursery, craft room, reading area or office/study.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283603
Property Id 283603

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have any available units?
8299 Cambridge Street #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have?
Some of 8299 Cambridge Street #303's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8299 Cambridge Street #303 currently offering any rent specials?
8299 Cambridge Street #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8299 Cambridge Street #303 pet-friendly?
No, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 offer parking?
Yes, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 offers parking.
Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have a pool?
No, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 does not have a pool.
Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have accessible units?
No, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 8299 Cambridge Street #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8299 Cambridge Street #303 does not have units with dishwashers.

