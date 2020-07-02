All apartments in Houston
827 Thornwick Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:41 PM

827 Thornwick Drive

827 Thornwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

827 Thornwick Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully updated house where nothing is left for you do to, but move in. Never flooded (per seller), this beautiful house has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. This 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house features updated engineered hardwood floors throughout, quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and master bath, stainless appliances, large kitchen island with plenty of storage, updated neutral paint throughout, large windows with gorgeous natural light, large backyard with in-ground pool and so much more. Zoned to Spring Branch Schools.Rental rate includes yard maintenance and pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Thornwick Drive have any available units?
827 Thornwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Thornwick Drive have?
Some of 827 Thornwick Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Thornwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
827 Thornwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Thornwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 827 Thornwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 827 Thornwick Drive offer parking?
No, 827 Thornwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 827 Thornwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Thornwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Thornwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 827 Thornwick Drive has a pool.
Does 827 Thornwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 827 Thornwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Thornwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Thornwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

