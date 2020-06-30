819 W 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Walking distance to restaurants and shopping (including Heights HEB). Light and bright home in small, gated community. Living areas feature wood floors, wrought iron railings, and plenty of natural sunlight. Island kitchen with walk-in pantry and granite countertops opens to the living room, making it perfect for your entertainment needs. Jacuzzi tub and separate shower in the master bathroom, as well as his/her sinks and large wraparound closet (with shoe storage). Secondary bedroom, too, has a walk-in closet. Covered back patio has space for both your bbq and potted plants, and end-unit living gives more parking access. Park at home and walk to the many fun, interesting restaurants/bars in the area.