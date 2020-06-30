All apartments in Houston
819 W 21st Street
819 W 21st Street

819 West 21st Street · No Longer Available
819 West 21st Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
bbq/grill
Walking distance to restaurants and shopping (including Heights HEB). Light and bright home in small, gated community. Living areas feature wood floors, wrought iron railings, and plenty of natural sunlight. Island kitchen with walk-in pantry and granite countertops opens to the living room, making it perfect for your entertainment needs. Jacuzzi tub and separate shower in the master bathroom, as well as his/her sinks and large wraparound closet (with shoe storage). Secondary bedroom, too, has a walk-in closet. Covered back patio has space for both your bbq and potted plants, and end-unit living gives more parking access. Park at home and walk to the many fun, interesting restaurants/bars in the area.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 819 W 21st Street have any available units?
819 W 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 W 21st Street have?
Some of 819 W 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 W 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
819 W 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 W 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 819 W 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 819 W 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 819 W 21st Street offers parking.
Does 819 W 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 W 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 W 21st Street have a pool?
No, 819 W 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 819 W 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 819 W 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 819 W 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 W 21st Street has units with dishwashers.

