8054 Parker Rd

Amenities
8054 Parker - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200911?source=marketing
*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***
*** NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range
Extras: Be the first to call this spacious recently built property home! This 1 story gem has an open floor plan that will charm you. Wide-open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. Electric range and dishwasher included! 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Plenty of sunlight throughout the house during the day. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE5409690)