All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8054 Parker Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8054 Parker Rd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

8054 Parker Rd

8054 Parker Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8054 Parker Rd, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

dishwasher
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
online portal
8054 Parker - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200911?source=marketing

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

*** NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1140
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range

Extras: Be the first to call this spacious recently built property home! This 1 story gem has an open floor plan that will charm you. Wide-open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. Electric range and dishwasher included! 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Plenty of sunlight throughout the house during the day. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5409690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8054 Parker Rd have any available units?
8054 Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8054 Parker Rd have?
Some of 8054 Parker Rd's amenities include dishwasher, concierge, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8054 Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8054 Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 Parker Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8054 Parker Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8054 Parker Rd offer parking?
No, 8054 Parker Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8054 Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8054 Parker Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 Parker Rd have a pool?
No, 8054 Parker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8054 Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 8054 Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8054 Parker Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St
Houston, TX 77054
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston