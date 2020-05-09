8054 Parker Rd

Amenities

dishwasher concierge online portal carpet range

Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge online portal

8054 Parker - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

*** HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



*** NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1140

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Range



Extras: Be the first to call this spacious recently built property home! This 1 story gem has an open floor plan that will charm you. Wide-open kitchen with more than enough cabinets and counter space. Electric range and dishwasher included! 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full baths. Plenty of sunlight throughout the house during the day. Don't wait! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



