All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8030 Count St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
8030 Count St
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:48 AM
8030 Count St
8030 Count Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8030 Count Street, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated home - Property Id: 135310
Newly remodeled home. Perfect for your family. Beautiful new kitchen. 4br huge yard. Quiet street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135310
Property Id 135310
(RLNE4998910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8030 Count St have any available units?
8030 Count St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8030 Count St have?
Some of 8030 Count St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8030 Count St currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Count St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Count St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8030 Count St is pet friendly.
Does 8030 Count St offer parking?
No, 8030 Count St does not offer parking.
Does 8030 Count St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Count St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Count St have a pool?
No, 8030 Count St does not have a pool.
Does 8030 Count St have accessible units?
No, 8030 Count St does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Count St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 Count St does not have units with dishwashers.
