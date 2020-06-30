All apartments in Houston
Location

800 Country Place Dr, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
800 Country Place Dr #604 - Property Id: 100257

GREAT LOCATION. DID NOT FLOOD - MEMORIAL WEST. Make this your home! Front door opens onto park with walking trails, and swimming pool! Townhouse has Spacious living area, 3 full baths and a 2-car garage situated in the energy corridor and minutes from I-10. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Corner Unit makes it more convenient and with more natural light. Enjoy your summers in the community pool or entertain your guests at the community clubhouse! Take a morning jog or an afternoon frolic at Nottingham Park conveniently located next to the property! Super location! Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8 and within walking distance of great S
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have any available units?
800 Country Place Dr #604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have?
Some of 800 Country Place Dr #604's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Country Place Dr #604 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Country Place Dr #604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Country Place Dr #604 pet-friendly?
No, 800 Country Place Dr #604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Country Place Dr #604 offers parking.
Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Country Place Dr #604 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Country Place Dr #604 has a pool.
Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have accessible units?
No, 800 Country Place Dr #604 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Country Place Dr #604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Country Place Dr #604 does not have units with dishwashers.

