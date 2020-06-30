Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

800 Country Place Dr #604 - Property Id: 100257



GREAT LOCATION. DID NOT FLOOD - MEMORIAL WEST. Make this your home! Front door opens onto park with walking trails, and swimming pool! Townhouse has Spacious living area, 3 full baths and a 2-car garage situated in the energy corridor and minutes from I-10. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included. Corner Unit makes it more convenient and with more natural light. Enjoy your summers in the community pool or entertain your guests at the community clubhouse! Take a morning jog or an afternoon frolic at Nottingham Park conveniently located next to the property! Super location! Easy access to I-10 and Beltway 8 and within walking distance of great S

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706914)