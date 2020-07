Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New remodeled- Awesome location in the coveted Westwood Village Townhomes. Don't miss out on this winning unit. This home is ready to move in with granite, tile, carpet, update bath/kitchen. Corner unit with rear patio and fenced in yard with 2 parking spaces directly out back gate.