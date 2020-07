Amenities

parking recently renovated pool tennis court internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Gorgeous completely remodeled one bedroom condo. Fully furnished. Kitchen includes drinking water filter system. Cable TV, internet and utility included. Gated and excellent managed community. One covered parking. Community has tennis court and swimming pool.

Closed to the metro light rail, medical center, NRG stadium, downtown, and Rice university. One block to medical center shuttle stop, two blocks to light rail stop. The condo is available from 8/10/19 to 5/31/2020