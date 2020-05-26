All apartments in Houston
7860 W Bellfort St.
7860 W Bellfort St.

7860 West Bellfort Street · No Longer Available
Location

7860 West Bellfort Street, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice 3 bedroom 1 full 2 half bathroom home near W Bellfort and Fondren. Home features tile flooring throughout the first floor and granite counters in the kitchen along with a half bathroom. Upstairs features vinyl wood plank flooring with all 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom and another half bath.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5235265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have any available units?
7860 W Bellfort St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7860 W Bellfort St. currently offering any rent specials?
7860 W Bellfort St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 W Bellfort St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7860 W Bellfort St. is pet friendly.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. offer parking?
Yes, 7860 W Bellfort St. offers parking.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7860 W Bellfort St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have a pool?
No, 7860 W Bellfort St. does not have a pool.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have accessible units?
No, 7860 W Bellfort St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7860 W Bellfort St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 W Bellfort St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 W Bellfort St. does not have units with air conditioning.

