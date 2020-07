Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - VERY NICE VINTAGE STYLE HOME THAT HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY,EASY ACCESS TO 59,MEDICAL CENTER,DOWNTOWN, MINUTES FROM 610 AND BELTWAY 8, A REAL VALUE IN SHARPSTOWN!! BUY NOW AND LIVE IN UNTIL YOU ARE READY TO TEAR DOWN AND BUILD. LARGE LOT. HOME HAS ORIGINAL HARDWOODS. 1/2 BATH IN MASTER. HOME IS READY TO LIVE IN, OR REMODEL TO MAKE YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY.



(RLNE2755468)