All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 781 Country Place Dr Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
781 Country Place Dr Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

781 Country Place Dr Drive

781 Country Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

781 Country Place Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
Come schedule your showing for this spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with the kitchen and living room on the first floor. New floors added, no carpet. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots in a gated lot. Great location - set in the middle of the energy corridor, minutes from Memorial City Mall and City Center, zoned to renown Stratford High School just a street down. Centrally located near I-10, Beltway 8 & Westpark Tollway.Gated community with 2 parking spots available. Please enjoy the community pool and clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have any available units?
781 Country Place Dr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have?
Some of 781 Country Place Dr Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 781 Country Place Dr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
781 Country Place Dr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 781 Country Place Dr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 781 Country Place Dr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 781 Country Place Dr Drive offers parking.
Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 781 Country Place Dr Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 781 Country Place Dr Drive has a pool.
Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 781 Country Place Dr Drive has accessible units.
Does 781 Country Place Dr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 781 Country Place Dr Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ranch at Shadow Lake
2920 Shadowbriar Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Pine Lake Village
1325 W Greens Pkwy
Houston, TX 77067
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Villages of Briar Forest
14504 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston