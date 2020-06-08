781 Country Place Dr Drive

Amenities

Come schedule your showing for this spacious 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with the kitchen and living room on the first floor. New floors added, no carpet. Comes with 2 reserved parking spots in a gated lot. Great location - set in the middle of the energy corridor, minutes from Memorial City Mall and City Center, zoned to renown Stratford High School just a street down. Centrally located near I-10, Beltway 8 & Westpark Tollway.Gated community with 2 parking spots available. Please enjoy the community pool and clubhouse!