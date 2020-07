Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in Braeburn Valley with great curb appeal. Open floor plan with lots of lighting, Spacious kitchen with nice cabinets. Two formals. Large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Back Patio overlooking nice size backyard to enjoy a good cup of coffee in the mornings. Home available mid February. Make your appointment to view this rental before its gone!