774 Nicholson Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 story patio home in gated community located in one of the best spots Houston has to offer. One bedroom, full bath and laundry room on the first floor. Great patio off the 1st floor room at the back of the house. Second floor offers great large living area adjacent to the kitchen. 2 story cieling and huge windows make it light and bright. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, lots of great cabinets. Great master bedroom on the 2nd floor with luxurious master bath and large closet. Third floor has the 3rd bedroom or great office space area along with a huge closet. Welcome home to this amazing Heights location steps from the hike and bike trail that connect to miles of adventures and exploring.