All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 774 Nicholson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
774 Nicholson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

774 Nicholson Street

774 Nicholson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

774 Nicholson Street, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 story patio home in gated community located in one of the best spots Houston has to offer. One bedroom, full bath and laundry room on the first floor. Great patio off the 1st floor room at the back of the house. Second floor offers great large living area adjacent to the kitchen. 2 story cieling and huge windows make it light and bright. Kitchen has granite counter tops, island with breakfast bar, lots of great cabinets. Great master bedroom on the 2nd floor with luxurious master bath and large closet. Third floor has the 3rd bedroom or great office space area along with a huge closet. Welcome home to this amazing Heights location steps from the hike and bike trail that connect to miles of adventures and exploring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 Nicholson Street have any available units?
774 Nicholson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 Nicholson Street have?
Some of 774 Nicholson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 Nicholson Street currently offering any rent specials?
774 Nicholson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 Nicholson Street pet-friendly?
No, 774 Nicholson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 774 Nicholson Street offer parking?
Yes, 774 Nicholson Street offers parking.
Does 774 Nicholson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 774 Nicholson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 Nicholson Street have a pool?
No, 774 Nicholson Street does not have a pool.
Does 774 Nicholson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 774 Nicholson Street has accessible units.
Does 774 Nicholson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 Nicholson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
Country Club
17610 Cali Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Crescent at CityView
1100 Langwick Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston