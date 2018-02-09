7722 Rhobell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

No Harvey flooding. Very cute and extremely well maintained home It has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The main living area, kitchen area, and largest bedroom have FRESH PAINT done in 2018. Home also has BRAND NEW CARPET in largest bedroom that was just installed with a 10 YEAR WARRANTY available. Main living area and kitchen area have beautiful LAMINATE WOOD flooring installed in late 2016.Home also has dishwasher, washer, and dryer connections included for YOU. Large backyard with TWO sheds for your storage or for you to use as you wish! Come rent with Natpor properties for a very long time.



(RLNE4798055)