7700 Renwick

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This luxurious 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Private Home was just renovated and available as a short term rental home or extended stay rental home in Houston, Texas! Modern home with contemporary design. Vacation home rental walking distance from Medical Center, Museum District, Rice Village, Houston Zoo, Downtown, Galleria Mall! Long term stays! We offer discounted extended stays! Comfortable lodging for Medical Center patients and their families. Ideally Tucked Away, Yet Within Walking Distance of Hospitals, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. This Gorgeous Home Has a Gourmet Kitchen, Large Master Suite, Large backyard. Large Living and Dining Make for a Beautiful Open Floorplan. Centrally Located With Easy Access to the Medical Center (1-2min), Galleria Area (11 Min), Downtown (14 Min), Hobby Airport (25 Min), Intercontinental Airport (32 Min), and Reliant Center (9 Min).