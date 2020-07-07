7655 S Braeswood

7655 South Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77071 Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44b125c0ba ---- This Gorgeous Two story condo with 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths is ready for move in! Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW AC UNIT.Tile flooring all throughout the downstairs. Patio area in the back with gate out to your own private courtyard with Beautiful Landscaping. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and balcony overlooking your courtyard! Two car carport. Walking access to community clubhouse and Pool. Enough said... now its up to you! Come see it today! Clubhouse Commmunity Pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
