7655 S Braeswood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44b125c0ba ---- This Gorgeous Two story condo with 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths is ready for move in! Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW AC UNIT.Tile flooring all throughout the downstairs. Patio area in the back with gate out to your own private courtyard with Beautiful Landscaping. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and balcony overlooking your courtyard! Two car carport. Walking access to community clubhouse and Pool. Enough said... now its up to you! Come see it today! Clubhouse Commmunity Pool