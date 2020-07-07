All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:24 PM

7655 S Braeswood

7655 South Braeswood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7655 South Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/44b125c0ba ---- This Gorgeous Two story condo with 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths is ready for move in! Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. BRAND NEW AC UNIT.Tile flooring all throughout the downstairs. Patio area in the back with gate out to your own private courtyard with Beautiful Landscaping. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and balcony overlooking your courtyard! Two car carport. Walking access to community clubhouse and Pool. Enough said... now its up to you! Come see it today! Clubhouse Commmunity Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 S Braeswood have any available units?
7655 S Braeswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7655 S Braeswood have?
Some of 7655 S Braeswood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7655 S Braeswood currently offering any rent specials?
7655 S Braeswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 S Braeswood pet-friendly?
No, 7655 S Braeswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7655 S Braeswood offer parking?
Yes, 7655 S Braeswood offers parking.
Does 7655 S Braeswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 S Braeswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 S Braeswood have a pool?
Yes, 7655 S Braeswood has a pool.
Does 7655 S Braeswood have accessible units?
No, 7655 S Braeswood does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 S Braeswood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 S Braeswood does not have units with dishwashers.

