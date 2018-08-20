All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:30 PM

7622 Braesglen Drive

7622 Braesglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Braesglen Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, updated home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Soothing paint colors, custom cabinetry and wood-style tile throughout this gem. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, SS appliances, double ovens and gorgeous back splash! Spacious secondary bedrooms and plenty of storage space! Master retreat has garden tub, separate shower and dual vanity sinks with granite counter tops. Master closet has lovey built-ins! Nice sized yard with large patio area and mature trees! Great location! Tenant occupied until 9/1/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 Braesglen Drive have any available units?
7622 Braesglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7622 Braesglen Drive have?
Some of 7622 Braesglen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7622 Braesglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7622 Braesglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 Braesglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7622 Braesglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7622 Braesglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7622 Braesglen Drive offers parking.
Does 7622 Braesglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7622 Braesglen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 Braesglen Drive have a pool?
No, 7622 Braesglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7622 Braesglen Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7622 Braesglen Drive has accessible units.
Does 7622 Braesglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7622 Braesglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

