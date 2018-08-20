7622 Braesglen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, updated home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Soothing paint colors, custom cabinetry and wood-style tile throughout this gem. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, SS appliances, double ovens and gorgeous back splash! Spacious secondary bedrooms and plenty of storage space! Master retreat has garden tub, separate shower and dual vanity sinks with granite counter tops. Master closet has lovey built-ins! Nice sized yard with large patio area and mature trees! Great location! Tenant occupied until 9/1/2019.