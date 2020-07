Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious two-story home in quiet neighborhood. This house has everything a family needs to instantly become home! Including large kitchen with quartz counter tops, nice dining room, large family room and fireplace. Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms and sunroom. Don't forget the backyard with patio and in-ground swimming pool with included regular maintenance. With quick access to all major highways and short commute to downtown.