All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7604 Janak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7604 Janak Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

7604 Janak Drive

7604 Janak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7604 Janak Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Room To Breathe!! Great Single Family property with easy access to I-10 and 610 Freeways. Fully Gated with automatic driveway gate, parking for 4 cars inside of gate and garage. Large backyard w/covered patio area great for entertaining. Downstairs Living w/full den, kitchen, and dining on first floor. Real Oak Hardwoods on first floor. Spacious Island Kitchen w/stainless appliances, breakfast nook, and Gas Cooktop! Centrally located game room up... great for a separate TV space or living area. All Bedrooms up. Master Bedroom features 10ft ceilings, large bathroom with separate his and hers vanities, two walk in closets, jetted tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are both off of the game room alongside a centrally located full bath for easy access and convenience. Private backyard is to die for!! Featuring a massive covered patio area with outdoor kitchen and grill. Room to entertain and play in the backyard all at the same time. Don't miss out on this one, will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Janak Drive have any available units?
7604 Janak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Janak Drive have?
Some of 7604 Janak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Janak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Janak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Janak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Janak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7604 Janak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Janak Drive offers parking.
Does 7604 Janak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7604 Janak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Janak Drive have a pool?
No, 7604 Janak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Janak Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7604 Janak Drive has accessible units.
Does 7604 Janak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Janak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Pines
14700 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd
Houston, TX 77065
Greenbriar Park
7777 Greenbriar Road
Houston, TX 77030
Willows Apartments
10919 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
91Fifty
9150 Hwy 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston