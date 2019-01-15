7604 Janak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking bbq/grill garage

Room To Breathe!! Great Single Family property with easy access to I-10 and 610 Freeways. Fully Gated with automatic driveway gate, parking for 4 cars inside of gate and garage. Large backyard w/covered patio area great for entertaining. Downstairs Living w/full den, kitchen, and dining on first floor. Real Oak Hardwoods on first floor. Spacious Island Kitchen w/stainless appliances, breakfast nook, and Gas Cooktop! Centrally located game room up... great for a separate TV space or living area. All Bedrooms up. Master Bedroom features 10ft ceilings, large bathroom with separate his and hers vanities, two walk in closets, jetted tub, and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are both off of the game room alongside a centrally located full bath for easy access and convenience. Private backyard is to die for!! Featuring a massive covered patio area with outdoor kitchen and grill. Room to entertain and play in the backyard all at the same time. Don't miss out on this one, will not last long!