Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

7521 Laredo St Available 04/24/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Denver Harbor! - Beautifully remodeled home in the historic Denver Harbor neighborhood. Great, open floor plan for your family and entertaining guests. All new kitchen, bathrooms, and HVAC. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout the house. Large master bathroom with walk-in closet. Relax outside on the inviting front porch. Home sits on a large residential lot with plenty of parking and storage.



(RLNE5712987)