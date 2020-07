7510 Shady Villa Ln Unit 4

Amenities

REMODELED 2 BED/1BATH WITH ALL UTILITIES AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED! - **ALL UTILITIES AND APPLIANCES INCLUDED** REMODELED TWO BEDROOM / 1 BATH CONDO IN SPRING BRANCH READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORING IN ALL LIVING AREAS AND BEDROOMS, TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATH, OPEN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, NEW CABINETS AND ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HUGE WALKING MASTER CLOSET, LARGE PRIVATE PATIO, FANS IN BEDROOMS AND DINING, BRICK ACCENT WALL IN LIVING, AND NEUTRAL PAINT. PAY ONLY ONE MONTHLY PAYMENT FOR LIVING EXPENSES WHICH INCLUDES RENT AND ALL UTILITIES. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, AND DRYER ALSO INCLUDED. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, AND DINING. CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH QUICK ACCESS TO KATY FREEWAY, LOOP 610, AND 290.



(RLNE5126952)