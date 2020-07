Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit in Berkley Court Condominium. This unit features; Brazilian pecan wood look alike tile throughout most living areas, fresh neutral paint, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms and new kitchen appliances! Conveniently located near 610 and 45 with easy access to shopping & restaurants near Gulfgate area and a short drive to UofH main campus and downtown! Available for immediate move in!