Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A LOVELY AND UPDATED 2-BEDROOM,2-1/2 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY IN THE SPRING BRANCH ISD. CLOSE TO MEMORIAL CITY AND MORE.EASY ACCESS TO I-10 AND BELTWAY-8. NEW A/C AND HEATING SYSTEM. LIVING ROOM HAS FUNCTIONAL FIREPLACE. LOTS OF GREEN SPACE WITH COMMUNITY POOL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO NOTTINGHAM PARK.WELL MAINTAINED AND NEVER FLOODED!