Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:28 PM

7252 Yoe Street

7252 Yoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

7252 Yoe Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom,1 bath home with a car-pot located in an established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features tile/laminate wood flooring, matching appliances with plenty of cabinet space! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7252 Yoe Street have any available units?
7252 Yoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7252 Yoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
7252 Yoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7252 Yoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7252 Yoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 7252 Yoe Street offer parking?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 7252 Yoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7252 Yoe Street have a pool?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 7252 Yoe Street have accessible units?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7252 Yoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7252 Yoe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7252 Yoe Street does not have units with air conditioning.

