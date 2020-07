Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious home in a great central location in the Houston Heights. Home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, central AC/heat, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included, a fully gated yard, deck, and two private parking spots. It is walking distance to resturants, bars, shopping, Stude Park, and more. This is the perfect home for a BBQ or a crawfish boil. A must see!