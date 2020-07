Amenities

This gorgeous bungalow sits on a large lot in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Spring Branch! This lovely home has 3 beds/2 baths, hardwood and tile floors, a fully fenced backyard and expensive deck great for entertaining. Kitchen has a large island, plenty of counter space, and a wine/beverage cooler. Enjoy a great view of the backyard from the morning room! Brand new Refrigerator, washer and dryer installed. Submit your application before this gem is gone!!!