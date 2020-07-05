7202 Alderney Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Immaculately maintained ranch style home zoned to the highly coveted Memorial High School in Spring Branch. This spacious home sitting on just over a private 1/4 acre is freshly updated and move in ready. Complete with massive formal living and dining rooms. All bedrooms are generously sized for even the largest furniture. Don't worry about the yard as ***the maintenance is included in the rent.*** Schedule your appointment today!