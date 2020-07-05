All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7202 Alderney Drive

7202 Alderney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7202 Alderney Drive, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Immaculately maintained ranch style home zoned to the highly coveted Memorial High School in Spring Branch. This spacious home sitting on just over a private 1/4 acre is freshly updated and move in ready. Complete with massive formal living and dining rooms. All bedrooms are generously sized for even the largest furniture. Don't worry about the yard as ***the maintenance is included in the rent.*** Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 Alderney Drive have any available units?
7202 Alderney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 Alderney Drive have?
Some of 7202 Alderney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 Alderney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7202 Alderney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 Alderney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7202 Alderney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7202 Alderney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7202 Alderney Drive offers parking.
Does 7202 Alderney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7202 Alderney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 Alderney Drive have a pool?
No, 7202 Alderney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7202 Alderney Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7202 Alderney Drive has accessible units.
Does 7202 Alderney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 Alderney Drive has units with dishwashers.

