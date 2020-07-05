7202 Alderney Drive, Houston, TX 77055 Spring Branch East
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Immaculately maintained ranch style home zoned to the highly coveted Memorial High School in Spring Branch. This spacious home sitting on just over a private 1/4 acre is freshly updated and move in ready. Complete with massive formal living and dining rooms. All bedrooms are generously sized for even the largest furniture. Don't worry about the yard as ***the maintenance is included in the rent.*** Schedule your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
