Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Woodland Heights cottage zoned to much sought after Travis elementary school. Beautiful privacy fence post IKE. Interior features beautiful wood floors, custom kitchen, Stove/microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic tile floors in kitchen & utility room, washer & dryer and more! Exterior features one of the BEST streets in the Woodland Heights, large garage for storage, hot tub, fenced back yard & more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis under 10 lbs.