706 W Cavalcade St

We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



Apartment Amenities



Stainless Steel Appliances



Washer and Dryer in Every Unit



Quartz Countertops with Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks



Kitchen Islands



Brushed Nickel Hardware



Wood-Style Plank Flooring



Spacious Walk-In Closets



LED Lighting and Modern Ceiling Fans in Bedroom and Living Rooms



Downtown Views



Large Private Yards



Private Patios or Balconies



Walk-in Showers



Private Garages



Private Storage



Community Amenities



Over 1.5 Acres of Open Green Space in Two Large Courtyards



Luxury Pool with Sunning Deck



24-Hour Athletic Gym featuring Spin Bikes, Cardio Machines, Free Weights, Strength Training Equipment and On-Site Fitness Classes



Large Dog Park



Air-Conditioned Corridors



Large Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen and Dining Room



Private Business Conference Room with PCs and Wireless Printing



Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Barbecue Grills



Trellis with Seating Areas



Outdoor Gaming Area



24/7 Parcel Lockers



Wi-Fi Hotspots



Gated Community



Controlled Access



Electrical Car Charging Stations



Green Energy Community







