Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

706 W Cavalcade St

706 West Cavalcade Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 West Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Having trouble finding a new apartment?

  Hello! We're Taco Street Locating. We're cool apartment locator people. We're cool like mint and hot like salsa. But that's not important. We help people find apartments. And we're free to work with. Reach out to us and let us know what you're looking for! We'll make it all easy.

_________________________________

We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer and Dryer in Every Unit

Quartz Countertops with Undermount Stainless Steel Sinks

Kitchen Islands

Brushed Nickel Hardware

Wood-Style Plank Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

LED Lighting and Modern Ceiling Fans in Bedroom and Living Rooms

Downtown Views

Large Private Yards

Private Patios or Balconies

Walk-in Showers

Private Garages

Private Storage

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Over 1.5 Acres of Open Green Space in Two Large Courtyards

Luxury Pool with Sunning Deck

24-Hour Athletic Gym featuring Spin Bikes, Cardio Machines, Free Weights, Strength Training Equipment and On-Site Fitness Classes

Large Dog Park

Air-Conditioned Corridors

Large Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen and Dining Room

Private Business Conference Room with PCs and Wireless Printing

Outdoor Summer Kitchen with Barbecue Grills

Trellis with Seating Areas

Outdoor Gaming Area

24/7 Parcel Lockers

Wi-Fi Hotspots

Gated Community

Controlled Access

Electrical Car Charging Stations

Green Energy Community

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W Cavalcade St have any available units?
706 W Cavalcade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 W Cavalcade St have?
Some of 706 W Cavalcade St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W Cavalcade St currently offering any rent specials?
706 W Cavalcade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W Cavalcade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 W Cavalcade St is pet friendly.
Does 706 W Cavalcade St offer parking?
Yes, 706 W Cavalcade St offers parking.
Does 706 W Cavalcade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 W Cavalcade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W Cavalcade St have a pool?
Yes, 706 W Cavalcade St has a pool.
Does 706 W Cavalcade St have accessible units?
Yes, 706 W Cavalcade St has accessible units.
Does 706 W Cavalcade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W Cavalcade St does not have units with dishwashers.

