705 Saint Charles Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Saint Charles Street

705 North Saint Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 North Saint Charles Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
Prime EaDo location! Walk to Dynamo Stadium and Minute Maid Park. First floor with generous size 1 bedroom, en-suite bath and easy access to front gated courtyard and patio area. 2nd floor living with open concept kitchen, dining and den, powder room and balcony for enjoying a cool beverage. 3rd floor features spacious master bedroom, master bath with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and glass shower + large walk -in closet; Additional Second Bedroom on 3rd floor with en-suite bath. Roof top deck on 4th floor great for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Saint Charles Street have any available units?
705 Saint Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Saint Charles Street have?
Some of 705 Saint Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Saint Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 Saint Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Saint Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 Saint Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 705 Saint Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 Saint Charles Street offers parking.
Does 705 Saint Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Saint Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Saint Charles Street have a pool?
No, 705 Saint Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 Saint Charles Street have accessible units?
Yes, 705 Saint Charles Street has accessible units.
Does 705 Saint Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Saint Charles Street has units with dishwashers.

