705 Saint Charles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

Prime EaDo location! Walk to Dynamo Stadium and Minute Maid Park. First floor with generous size 1 bedroom, en-suite bath and easy access to front gated courtyard and patio area. 2nd floor living with open concept kitchen, dining and den, powder room and balcony for enjoying a cool beverage. 3rd floor features spacious master bedroom, master bath with dual sinks, separate jetted tub and glass shower + large walk -in closet; Additional Second Bedroom on 3rd floor with en-suite bath. Roof top deck on 4th floor great for entertaining!