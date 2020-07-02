7027 Avenue C

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e49d2a704b ---- This gorgeous toatly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a real treat. Located in the East Downtown District Houston (EaDo). Minutes from some of the most popular dining hot spots. It has top of the line stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors through out. There is a extra space/ room for a small office or sun room. Huge backyard with a brand new deck perfect for entertaining. Available mid- June *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.