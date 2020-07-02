All apartments in Houston
7027 Avenue C

7027 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Location

7027 Avenue C, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e49d2a704b ---- This gorgeous toatly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a real treat. Located in the East Downtown District Houston (EaDo). Minutes from some of the most popular dining hot spots. It has top of the line stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floors through out. There is a extra space/ room for a small office or sun room. Huge backyard with a brand new deck perfect for entertaining. Available mid- June *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Avenue C have any available units?
7027 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Avenue C have?
Some of 7027 Avenue C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7027 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 7027 Avenue C offer parking?
No, 7027 Avenue C does not offer parking.
Does 7027 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 7027 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 7027 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 7027 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7027 Avenue C does not have units with dishwashers.

