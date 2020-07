Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Renovated 3 Bedroom House w/parking. There are other nice apartments on property, its a fourplex.

This one is the front-main house

Tenant will have a bill for utilities in flat rate of 295 per month(includes electric for heat and air conditioner, power, water/sewer, gas). Please get your cable/lnternet