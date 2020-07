Amenities

Perfect location for those who work in the Medical Center area. Close proximity to the Museum District and Rice Village.Soft contemporary styling with open concept and high-end finishes. Luxurious hard-wood floors, granite counter and a combination of marble and stone accents to enhance the designer look. Spacious and plentiful kitchen cabinets and top of the line stainless appliances. Will be Freshly Painted! Make your appointment to see it today!