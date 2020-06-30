6841 Staffordshire Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking media room

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful two-story townhome in a gated community. Rental includes Cable TV, trash and garden maintenance. Also includes washer, dryer and fridge. Spacious two car garage and also close by guest parking. Hardwood floors in living area, Stunning master with two closets. Very convenient to Medical Center, Miller Outdoor Theater, Zoo and Museums. Want to play golf? also close by! Braes Bayou Greenway trail on your doorstep almost! Ideally situated for the Medical Center. Within the parameters of Medical Center catchment area.Zoned to Roberts.