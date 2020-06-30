All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:22 PM

6841 Staffordshire Boulevard

6841 Staffordshire Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6841 Staffordshire Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful two-story townhome in a gated community. Rental includes Cable TV, trash and garden maintenance. Also includes washer, dryer and fridge. Spacious two car garage and also close by guest parking. Hardwood floors in living area, Stunning master with two closets. Very convenient to Medical Center, Miller Outdoor Theater, Zoo and Museums. Want to play golf? also close by! Braes Bayou Greenway trail on your doorstep almost! Ideally situated for the Medical Center. Within the parameters of Medical Center catchment area.Zoned to Roberts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have any available units?
6841 Staffordshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have?
Some of 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6841 Staffordshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6841 Staffordshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

