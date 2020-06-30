All apartments in Houston
6802 Roos Rd
6802 Roos Rd

6802 Roos Road · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Roos Road, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in quiet neighborhood. Please schedule your appointment to see it today!! Home has been completely refinished! Fresh paint, carpeting etc. New pictures to come soon!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Roos Rd have any available units?
6802 Roos Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6802 Roos Rd have?
Some of 6802 Roos Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Roos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Roos Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Roos Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6802 Roos Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6802 Roos Rd offer parking?
No, 6802 Roos Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Roos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Roos Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Roos Rd have a pool?
No, 6802 Roos Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Roos Rd have accessible units?
No, 6802 Roos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Roos Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6802 Roos Rd has units with dishwashers.

