Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

This charming townhome is in a secluded, quiet section of Lafayette Place for lease and zoned to Hunter's Creek Elementary and Memorial High School. This is convenient to Memorial Park, Downtown, Uptown Park, The Galleria and with easy access to 610 and I-10 - even the Energy Corridor.