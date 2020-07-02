6727 Wildwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 2-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic Idylwood neighborhood. With a little over 2300 sqft, it is one of the largest homes in the area. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou Park, Brays Bayou, the Bayou Greensway Hike and Bike Trail, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. Although the outside still boasts a brick exterior, the interior has been completely remodeled inside to give it a more modern feel with its open concept layout, wood flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen comes with an island, stained cabinets, SS appliances and granite countertops. Two spacious bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a bathroom that has granite countertops and travertine flooring, while the huge master suite upstairs has a large bath, private study and walk in closet. The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Scheduled your showing today.