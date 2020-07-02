All apartments in Houston
6727 Wildwood Way

6727 Wildwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

6727 Wildwood Way, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location!!! Location!!! Location!!! This 2-story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic Idylwood neighborhood. With a little over 2300 sqft, it is one of the largest homes in the area. It is in close proximity to Spurlock Park, Brays Bayou Park, Brays Bayou, the Bayou Greensway Hike and Bike Trail, the Wortham Golf Course and shopping centers. Although the outside still boasts a brick exterior, the interior has been completely remodeled inside to give it a more modern feel with its open concept layout, wood flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen comes with an island, stained cabinets, SS appliances and granite countertops. Two spacious bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a bathroom that has granite countertops and travertine flooring, while the huge master suite upstairs has a large bath, private study and walk in closet. The home has never flooded and is close to 45 & 610 freeways. Scheduled your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 Wildwood Way have any available units?
6727 Wildwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 Wildwood Way have?
Some of 6727 Wildwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 Wildwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
6727 Wildwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 Wildwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 6727 Wildwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6727 Wildwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 6727 Wildwood Way offers parking.
Does 6727 Wildwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6727 Wildwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 Wildwood Way have a pool?
No, 6727 Wildwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 6727 Wildwood Way have accessible units?
No, 6727 Wildwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 Wildwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6727 Wildwood Way has units with dishwashers.

