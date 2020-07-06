6715 Rockergate Drive

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/966524?source=marketing



***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT & $100 BONUS TO AGENT WHO LEASES PROPERTY.***



Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1,796

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: HEY! LOOK NO FURTHER! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is the home for you! Large open living room space, with a cozy fireplace for those cold winter days. Lots of windows that allow natural lighting to fill the rooms throughout the home. Open kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized rooms & a Texas sized backyard for summer fun. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS YOUR CHANCE! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.