Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6715 Rockergate Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:13 PM

6715 Rockergate Drive

6715 Rockergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Rockergate Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/966524?source=marketing

***NOW OFFERING $100 OFF THE 1ST MONTHS RENT & $100 BONUS TO AGENT WHO LEASES PROPERTY.***

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1,796
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: HEY! LOOK NO FURTHER! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home is the home for you! Large open living room space, with a cozy fireplace for those cold winter days. Lots of windows that allow natural lighting to fill the rooms throughout the home. Open kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Great sized rooms & a Texas sized backyard for summer fun. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS YOUR CHANCE! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Rockergate Drive have any available units?
6715 Rockergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Rockergate Drive have?
Some of 6715 Rockergate Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Rockergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Rockergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Rockergate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Rockergate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Rockergate Drive offer parking?
No, 6715 Rockergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Rockergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Rockergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Rockergate Drive have a pool?
No, 6715 Rockergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Rockergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6715 Rockergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Rockergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Rockergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

