6657 Stearns St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6657 Stearns St

6657 Stearns Street · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Stearns Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Complete Rennovation! Call Today Approved Tomorrow! Nurse Perfect! - Come to view this simple but adorable home just minutes from Medical Center, major universities, Downtown and major highways. This home is ready for its new family or young professional to call it home.

Just Remodeled. Great Kitchen and Bathrooms! Quiet corner lot! Pets welcome with approval.

30 Day Guaranty: You don't like us, you get your deposit fee back, less any damage.

Free Smart TV with Move In and Move In bonus of $100 Gift Card if move in by December 31st!

(RLNE3417677)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 6657 Stearns St have any available units?
6657 Stearns St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6657 Stearns St currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Stearns St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Stearns St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6657 Stearns St is pet friendly.
Does 6657 Stearns St offer parking?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not offer parking.
Does 6657 Stearns St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Stearns St have a pool?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not have a pool.
Does 6657 Stearns St have accessible units?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Stearns St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6657 Stearns St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6657 Stearns St does not have units with air conditioning.

