Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:06 AM

6531 Castlebay Dr

6531 Castlebay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Castlebay Drive, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This is a modern two story three bedroom new construction home built by one of Houston's prestigious Builders. Large living room with 10 ft high ceilings, crown molding, electric fireplace, extra storage space or pet house under staircase, ceramic wood color tile with 8 inch baseboards. Chef's kitchen offers long island with quartz countertops, marble designer backsplash, 4 burner SS gas cooktop with griddle, high-end appliances, wine rack, custom cabinetry built on site with self-closing doors & drawers. Master suite features tray ceiling, recessed & cove lighting, ceiling fan and exudes abundant natural light entering through floor to ceiling tampered glass wall. Master bath with his & hers vanities, Jacuzzi bathtub & separate walk-in shower. Master closet w/three level storage. Home boasts all smart technology including pre-wiring for audio, video, security & surveillance w/AV closet on 2nd floor. Easy access to 290 with short commutes to local dining/shopping, parks & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Castlebay Dr have any available units?
6531 Castlebay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 Castlebay Dr have?
Some of 6531 Castlebay Dr's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Castlebay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Castlebay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Castlebay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6531 Castlebay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6531 Castlebay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6531 Castlebay Dr offers parking.
Does 6531 Castlebay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 Castlebay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Castlebay Dr have a pool?
No, 6531 Castlebay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Castlebay Dr have accessible units?
No, 6531 Castlebay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Castlebay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6531 Castlebay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

