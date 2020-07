Amenities

garage fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and cozy home in popular Robindell. Vinyl plank flooring in entry, kitchen, breakfast and dining room. Art deco ceramic tile counters in the kitchen. Mock fireplace and a wall of built-ins in the living room. Laundry area in the garage of the home. Fully fenced and large back yard with beautiful trees. Super easy access to Galleria, Medical Center and highways. Never flooded. Move-in ready. Come to see to appreciate.