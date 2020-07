Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Well-maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-stories home in a gated community with quick access to US 290, Beltway 8 and the Galleria. This home features engineered wood floor throughout the first floor, granite countertop in the kitchen and bathrooms, high ceiling and open-concept layout. Please schedule your showing!