All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6425 Teluco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6425 Teluco St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

6425 Teluco St

6425 Teluco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6425 Teluco Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spring Branch Rental - Property Id: 268402

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bath, well located in the Spring Branch, Westview Terrace. This home features new carpet in 3 bedrooms and tile floors in the rest of the house. Fresh paint in the interior and new fence around the large back yard. In this location you are less than 5 minutes from 1-10, 290, and 610, 10 minutes from 59, 45, the Galleria area, and Memorial, and less than 15 minutes from Beltway 8. Stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. First time on the market for lease. No pets, and no smokers please per owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268402
Property Id 268402

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Teluco St have any available units?
6425 Teluco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Teluco St have?
Some of 6425 Teluco St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Teluco St currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Teluco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Teluco St pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Teluco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6425 Teluco St offer parking?
No, 6425 Teluco St does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Teluco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 Teluco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Teluco St have a pool?
No, 6425 Teluco St does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Teluco St have accessible units?
No, 6425 Teluco St does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Teluco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Teluco St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1624 Holman St
1624 Holman St
Houston, TX 77004
Dover Pointe
14445 Wallisville Rd
Houston, TX 77049
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Green Meadows
17310 Kieth Harrow Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston