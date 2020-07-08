6425 Teluco St

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bath, well located in the Spring Branch, Westview Terrace. This home features new carpet in 3 bedrooms and tile floors in the rest of the house. Fresh paint in the interior and new fence around the large back yard. In this location you are less than 5 minutes from 1-10, 290, and 610, 10 minutes from 59, 45, the Galleria area, and Memorial, and less than 15 minutes from Beltway 8. Stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. First time on the market for lease. No pets, and no smokers please per owner.
No Pets Allowed
