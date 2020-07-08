6425 Teluco St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spring Branch Rental - Property Id: 268402



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bath, well located in the Spring Branch, Westview Terrace. This home features new carpet in 3 bedrooms and tile floors in the rest of the house. Fresh paint in the interior and new fence around the large back yard. In this location you are less than 5 minutes from 1-10, 290, and 610, 10 minutes from 59, 45, the Galleria area, and Memorial, and less than 15 minutes from Beltway 8. Stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. First time on the market for lease. No pets, and no smokers please per owner.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268402

Property Id 268402



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732141)