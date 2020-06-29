6425 Burgoyne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage

Nicely appointed 2/2.5 town home with very spacious rooms on lovely courtyard. Oversize living room with Plantation shutters and laminate hardwoods, granite kitchen, large bedrooms, each with its own bath. Kitchen was just painted. All appliances & patio furniture stay. 2 parking spaces; 1 garage & 1 carport just beyond the private patio. Beautiful grounds w/club house, pool & playground. Well established complex; long-term neighbors! Great Galleria area location; close to shops & restaurants! Basic cable, water, sewer & trash pick-up provided. Zoned to Briargrove Elementary, Tanglewood Middle School. Available now! Will consider a small pet, 35# or less per HOA rules. This is a real cream puff - plan to see it soon! Ready now. One year or long term lease preferred.