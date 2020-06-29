All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

6425 Burgoyne Road

6425 Burgoyne Road · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Burgoyne Road, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nicely appointed 2/2.5 town home with very spacious rooms on lovely courtyard. Oversize living room with Plantation shutters and laminate hardwoods, granite kitchen, large bedrooms, each with its own bath. Kitchen was just painted. All appliances & patio furniture stay. 2 parking spaces; 1 garage & 1 carport just beyond the private patio. Beautiful grounds w/club house, pool & playground. Well established complex; long-term neighbors! Great Galleria area location; close to shops & restaurants! Basic cable, water, sewer & trash pick-up provided. Zoned to Briargrove Elementary, Tanglewood Middle School. Available now! Will consider a small pet, 35# or less per HOA rules. This is a real cream puff - plan to see it soon! Ready now. One year or long term lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Burgoyne Road have any available units?
6425 Burgoyne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Burgoyne Road have?
Some of 6425 Burgoyne Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Burgoyne Road currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Burgoyne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Burgoyne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Burgoyne Road offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road offers parking.
Does 6425 Burgoyne Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Burgoyne Road have a pool?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road has a pool.
Does 6425 Burgoyne Road have accessible units?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road has accessible units.
Does 6425 Burgoyne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Burgoyne Road has units with dishwashers.

