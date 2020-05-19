All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 636 Augusta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
636 Augusta Drive
Last updated February 23 2020 at 5:31 PM

636 Augusta Drive

636 Augusta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

636 Augusta Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Flat - Fantastic two bedroom flat. This one story unit is one level, with no stairs in the home. Located on the second floor, this home is recently upgraded, no carpet in home. Located on the second floor, one bedroom overlooks the pool and shaded trees. Bedrooms are large. Living and dining rooms are open and create a good party flow. Unit has full size washer and dryer. Double car garage is 5 steps away from the unit. The downstairs patio, is for the use by the downstairs tenant. You walk across the patio, to access the separate two car garage. Super clean and ready to occupy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Augusta Drive have any available units?
636 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 636 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
636 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 636 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 636 Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 636 Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 636 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 636 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 636 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 636 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston