636 Augusta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Flat - Fantastic two bedroom flat. This one story unit is one level, with no stairs in the home. Located on the second floor, this home is recently upgraded, no carpet in home. Located on the second floor, one bedroom overlooks the pool and shaded trees. Bedrooms are large. Living and dining rooms are open and create a good party flow. Unit has full size washer and dryer. Double car garage is 5 steps away from the unit. The downstairs patio, is for the use by the downstairs tenant. You walk across the patio, to access the separate two car garage. Super clean and ready to occupy.